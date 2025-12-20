Chabot returns as Senators host Blackhawks

Travis Green hadn’t received any birthday presents from his team by the time he met the media before the Senators host the Blackhawks on Saturday afternoon, but he was only hoping for one thing, anyways.

“A win would be nice,” deadpanned the now-55-year-old Green when asked what he was hoping for.

Coming off their first shutout win of the season, the morale around the team has been high in recent days. Adding to the good vibes Saturday morning was the news that Thomas Chabot would return to action on the blueline after missing 15 of the last 16 games with an injury.

“Nothing more than his normal game, he might be a little rusty,” said Green of what he’s expecting from his defenceman, the longest-tenured Senator. The head coach said he’s expecting Chabot, who is averaging just under 22 minutes of ice time a night, to take on a full workload in his return.