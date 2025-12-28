Pinto and Kleven return to practice

Both “possibilities” for Monday’s game against Columbus

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

Injured Senators Tyler Kleven and Shane Pinto took part in a full practice with the team on Sunday for the first time since both were injured earlier this month.

The practice came a day after the Senators resumed play following the three-day holiday break with a game in Toronto (a 7-5 loss).

“I thought it was a good skate,” said Kleven after practice. “Just got out there, I mean, it felt good, felt like I got my pop back. Just wanted to get to a point where I can get back and feel like myself.”

Kleven was injured in Dec. 20’s win over Chicago at home when he fell awkwardly into the boards. He said Sunday that the injury he sustained was familiar to him, and something he’s previously been through.

“I feel good, took a little time to let my injury heal up a little bit,” said Kleven after practice. “I didn’t think that it was in a spot where I thought I could perform my best. Took a little bit of time here and a lot of treatment. Yeah, just wanted to come back feeling like I was close to 100 per cent.”

Kleven didn’t take much time off over the break. He continued skating, and his parents visited from North Dakota to spend their Christmas in Ottawa.

“I think that today’s practice was helpful. I didn’t want to go right into the Leafs game. It’s nice to get out there and get some touches, make sure that it’s in a good spot, and get out there and help the team win,” added the defenceman.

Pinto was injured in Dec. 4’s loss over the Rangers at home. His injury was also sustained after an awkward fall.

“Both close to playing, possibilities for tomorrow,” said Travis Green about the pair. “We’ll see, we’ll talk to the medical group later today and tomorrow morning.”

Loose Pucks

Linus Ullmark, Jake Sanderson, and Tim Stützle all took maintenance days on Sunday and did not practice with the team.

Xavier Bourgault played in his first NHL game against Toronto. He skated on the wing of Stephen Halliday, his former linemate from Belleville, and Nick Cousins, who coincidentally hails from Belleville. Halliday nabbed two assists in the loss, his first multi-point game of his NHL career.

“Yeah, he’s just progressing. You know, as a young player coming in the league, you want to trust players. You also know as a coach, they’re going to make mistakes. We’re not looking for mistake-free hockey, but I think Hally has even shown his willingness even to be physical, which maybe is outside his nature, to go through people, to make sure he’s strong in his own zone,” said Green.

“There’s going to be details that he might not pick up as quick. There’s been certain games that I’ve liked him more than others. I thought last night he looked sharp, hence when we needed a goal we bumped him up a little bit.”

