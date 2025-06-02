Kleven locked up until 2027

After strong season, 23-year-old defenceman Tyler Kleven earns new deal

FY26-Tyler_Kleven_Signing-16x9_REF02

Tyler Kleven’s presence on the Senators’ blue line is now locked in for two more seasons.

The club announced Saturday that Kleven has signed a two-year contract extension carrying a $1.6 million average annual value through the 2026-27 season. The deal comes on the heels of the 23-year-old's first full NHL campaign, appearing in 79 regular season games and all six of Ottawa’s playoff matchups.

"Tyler’s game elevated as our season progressed,” said president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios in a team release. “He proved to be a reliable defenceman for us during the playoffs and we expect his game will continue to mature and develop.”

Originally selected 44th overall by Ottawa in the 2020 NHL Draft, Kleven’s path to becoming a full-time NHLer included three seasons at the University of North Dakota, where he grew in to his role of a physical, shutdown defender with a heavy shot. After signing his entry-level deal in March 2023, Kleven split time between Ottawa and Belleville before cementing his spot on the Sens roster in 2024-25.

Known for his size (6-foot-4, 204 pounds) and edge, Kleven chipped in offensively with four goals and six assists this past season, including his first NHL goal on November 27 against the Sharks in San Jose. He also logged important minutes during the Senators' first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he averaged 15:47 of ice time and contributed offensivly with a pair of assists.

Kleven’s steady play and willingness to engage physically have made him a favourite among coaches and teammates alike.

"There were a lot of development things I wanted to work on throughout the season,” Kleven said at the conclusion of the season. “I felt by the end of the season I was playing my kind of hockey and finding ways to contribute to the team.”

Tyler Kleven speaks with the media following the Senators 2024-25 season.

As the Senators look to build on last season's success, locking in Kleven offers both stability and upside on the back end as well as signals trust in the young defenceman’s trajectory.

In addition to his impact on the ice, Kleven has also made his presense felt in the Ottawa-Gatineau community with visits to CHEO and lending his support through the Senators Community Foundation.

