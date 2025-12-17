Chabot returns to practice; won’t play Thursday

Thomas Chabot skated with the Senators for the first time on Wednesday morning, though Travis Green told media following the practice that Chabot wouldn’t rejoin the lineup in time for Thursday’s meeting with Pittsburgh.

“It’s been a long road, but no, it’s good to be back practicing with the guys. It helps the mental side of things and the morale to be back on the same schedule as the team,” said Chabot.

“It was a fun day, it was a great practice, obviously went through the base of an NHL practice, contact and competing a little bit, so felt nice to be out there.”

Green said that it was good to have the longest-tenured Senator back on the ice. “He shouldn’t be too far away,” said Green, but “he won’t play tomorrow.”

Green also gave an update on Lars Eller, who left the Senators’ game in Columbus after blocking a shot. Green said that Eller broke his foot and will be out for at least three weeks. Meanwhile, Shane Pinto resumed skating.

After practice, the Senators joined 80 local kids from three local elementary schools on the ice at Canadian Tire Centre for the 20th annual Melnyk Skate.