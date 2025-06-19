Sens Land Zetterlund

The Ottawa Senators continue to secure players early into the offseason, with the team announcing they have signed forward Fabian Zetterlund to a three-year extension. The contract carries an annual average value of $4.275 million.
Zetterlund joined the Senators at the trade deadline on March 8, when he was acquired from the San Jose Sharks. The 2024-25 season saw Zetterlund play 84 regular season games — 20 with the Senators and 64 with the Sharks. With the Sharks, Zetterlund totalled 36 points in the form of 17 goals and 19 assists. With the Senators, he added two goals and three assists for five points, giving him a 41-point total (19 goals, 22 assists) on the season.