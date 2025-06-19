Sens Land Zetterlund

Zetterlund was drafted 63rd overall by the New Jersey Devils in the third round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In 247 career NHL games, the Karlstad, Sweden native scored 52 goals and 64 assists for a total of 116 points.

The 25-year old forward is a four-time representative of Sweden on the international stage — twice at the World Championships (2023 and 2024) and twice at the World Juniors (2018 and 2019). In 14 World Championship games, Zetterlund has totalled five goals and two assists for seven points. Additionally, he won a bronze medal with Sweden in 2024. With Sweden’s World Junior team, Zetterlund recorded two goals in 12 games and won a silver medal in 2018.

Still early into his career, Zetterlund has proven himself to be a strong, dangerous player with a skilled shot and nose for the net. Signing him for the next three years is another step forward for the Senators.