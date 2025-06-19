Sens Land Zetterlund

The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Fabian Zetterlund to a three-year contract extension.

fabian zetterlund_signedfy25_1920x1080 1
By Sydney D'Amico
Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators continue to secure players early into the offseason, with the team announcing they have signed forward Fabian Zetterlund to a three-year extension. The contract carries an annual average value of $4.275 million.

Zetterlund joined the Senators at the trade deadline on March 8, when he was acquired from the San Jose Sharks. The 2024-25 season saw Zetterlund play 84 regular season games — 20 with the Senators and 64 with the Sharks. With the Sharks, Zetterlund totalled 36 points in the form of 17 goals and 19 assists. With the Senators, he added two goals and three assists for five points, giving him a 41-point total (19 goals, 22 assists) on the season.

Zetterlund was drafted 63rd overall by the New Jersey Devils in the third round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In 247 career NHL games, the Karlstad, Sweden native scored 52 goals and 64 assists for a total of 116 points.

The 25-year old forward is a four-time representative of Sweden on the international stage — twice at the World Championships (2023 and 2024) and twice at the World Juniors (2018 and 2019). In 14 World Championship games, Zetterlund has totalled five goals and two assists for seven points. Additionally, he won a bronze medal with Sweden in 2024. With Sweden’s World Junior team, Zetterlund recorded two goals in 12 games and won a silver medal in 2018.

Still early into his career, Zetterlund has proven himself to be a strong, dangerous player with a skilled shot and nose for the net. Signing him for the next three years is another step forward for the Senators.

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Brady Tkachuk Named to Team USA for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Tim Stützle Named to Team Germany for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Senators sign defenceman Lassi Thomson to a two-way contract for the 2025-26 season. 

Senators Host Second Annual Season Seat Member Spring Summit

Alumni Foundation hosts Alumni Charity Golf Tournament

Mikko Ruutu Celebrates 20 Years with Senators 

Kleven locked up until 2027

Senators agree to two-year contract extension with defenceman Tyler Kleven 

NHL's 'Stanley Pup' to air during Cup Final

Jacques Martin Inducted into Ottawa Sports Hall of Fame

Sens Success at World Championships

Senators Sign Ellinas to Entry-Level Contract

Looking Back on the Senators' 2024-25 Milestones

Tim Stützle Headed to World Championships

Senators Serve Smiles on McHappy Day

Zdeno Chara Named to NHL's All Quarter-Century Team

Senators to Participate in 31st Annual McHappy Day

Senators Sign Matinpalo to a Two-Year Extension