Senators can't solve the Panthers

The Senators defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night, marking the third victory in four meetings this season.

Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson scored in regulation for Ottawa, and Anton Forsberg stopped 24 of 26 shots as well as all three shooters he faced in the shootout for the Sens' win.

“I like how we persevered and stayed with it after kind of a slow start,” said interim head coach Jacques Martin. “I thought we were much more physical in the second period and then quicker to get the puck behind their D and created some chances and opportunities.”