Preview: Blues vs Senators

The Senators are back home and set to host the St. Louis Blues in their final meeting this season. Get your tickets here.

After a tough couple of games against the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins that saw the Senators outscored 13-4, the Sens will look to get back in the win column against the Blues. Prior to this two-game skid the Senators were playing a mature brand of hockey finding a way to win three-straight games in extra time. Led by their stars including a herculean effort from Brady Tkachuk who tallied a hat trick against the Islanders including the game-winner to cross the 30-goal threshold for the third straight season.

After a stretch of strong goaltending from Joonas Korpisalo and Anton Forsberg, the Senators goaltenders experienced a hiccup in the last two. Regardless of who gets the start tonight, the Senators goaltenders will look to regain some confidence tonight against this Blues with the seventh lowest scoring offence.

With just 15 games remaining this season and sitting 16 points out of the playoffs, the chances for a late season push are quite slim for the Senators though don't expect them to think that way. Until the math tells this group they're out they have a fighting chance, and as they've said for the last little while they will fight right until the very end for the fans here.