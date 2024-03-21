Preview: Blues vs Senators

How to watch: TSN5 / RDS
How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5
When: 7 p.m. EST
Where: TD Garden
The Senators are back home and set to host the St. Louis Blues in their final meeting this season. Get your tickets here.
After a tough couple of games against the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins that saw the Senators outscored 13-4, the Sens will look to get back in the win column against the Blues. Prior to this two-game skid the Senators were playing a mature brand of hockey finding a way to win three-straight games in extra time. Led by their stars including a herculean effort from Brady Tkachuk who tallied a hat trick against the Islanders including the game-winner to cross the 30-goal threshold for the third straight season.
After a stretch of strong goaltending from Joonas Korpisalo and Anton Forsberg, the Senators goaltenders experienced a hiccup in the last two. Regardless of who gets the start tonight, the Senators goaltenders will look to regain some confidence tonight against this Blues with the seventh lowest scoring offence.
With just 15 games remaining this season and sitting 16 points out of the playoffs, the chances for a late season push are quite slim for the Senators though don't expect them to think that way. Until the math tells this group they're out they have a fighting chance, and as they've said for the last little while they will fight right until the very end for the fans here.
St. Louis comes into this contest pretty hot, winning four of their last five games including big wins over the Bruins and Kings. Led by the stellar goaltending performance of Jordan Binnington who ranks 10th in the NHL with a 0.912% save percentage while allowing only 2.83 goals per game. A tough nut to crack to say the least.
On the offensive side of the puck the Blues have leaned heavily on Robert Thomas this season who paces the team in assists (50) and points (73) while sitting just one goal behind Pavel Buchnevich for the team lead in goals (23). The fifth-year forward has already set a new career high in goals and is on pace to smash his career bests for assists and points as well this season.
Of course this team is more than just three players deep with plenty more weapons in their forward core such as Jordan Kyrou and Brayden Schenn while Torey Krug and Justin Faulk have been major contributors on the blue line. Look for this Blues team to buckle down as a group of five and try to make it five wins in their last six outings.
Senators 3-6-1
Blues 6-4-0
Senators
Blues
Goals
Brady Tkachuk (31)
Pavel Buchnevich (24)
Assists
Tim Stützle (47)
Robert Thomas (50)
Points
Tim Stützle (64)
Robert Thomas (73)
+/-
Ridly Greig (+14)
Nick Leddy (+10)
PIM
Brady Tkachuk (122)
Pavel Buchnevich (44)
Power play goals
Brady Tkachuk (9)
Jake Neighbours (8)
Short-handed goals
Parker Kelly (2)
Pavel Buchnevich / Alexey Toropchenko (2)
With no roster moves since the Senators played the Bruins on Tuesday we don't anticipate much change tonight. With some full-contact practice under his belt Travis Hamonic may be set to re-enter the line up. Below is how the Senators lined up in Boston Tuesday night:
Hear from interim head coach Jacques Martin, forward Shane Pinto, and defenceman Thomas Chabot following Tuesday's game against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.
Watch the recap of the Senators game against the Blues from their first meeting this season: