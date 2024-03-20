Recap: Senators can't slow down Bruins

The Senators couldn’t keep pace with the league-leading Boston Bruins on Tuesday night falling 5-2.

The Bruins scored the first goal of the game off the stick of David Pastrnak at 8:27 of the first period and never ceded the lead.

“I thought we played two really good periods of hockey, especially the second period, getting the goal late in the second to give us the momentum,” said interim head coach Jacques Martin. “In the third period when they got the fourth goal it seemed to really take the life out of us.”