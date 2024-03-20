Recap: Senators can't slow down Bruins

Ottawa can't contain Boston and fall 5-2 at TD Garden

GettyImages-2089867182

The Senators couldn’t keep pace with the league-leading Boston Bruins on Tuesday night falling 5-2.

The Bruins scored the first goal of the game off the stick of David Pastrnak at 8:27 of the first period and never ceded the lead.

“I thought we played two really good periods of hockey, especially the second period, getting the goal late in the second to give us the momentum,” said interim head coach Jacques Martin. “In the third period when they got the fourth goal it seemed to really take the life out of us.”

Pastrnak added his second goal of the game just three minutes later to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead heading into the second period.

The second opened with an early 5-3 power play for Ottawa but they couldn’t convert. A third power play also went uncapitalized on, but eventually the Senators would get on the board. Shane Pinto answered back at the halfway point of the second period with the Bruins short-handed for the fourth time of the period.

The end of the period saw a flurry of action. It started with 1:09 remaining with Justin Brazeau scoring a power play goal for the Bruins. Before the period ended Senators captain Brady Tkachuk brought his team back within a single goal by stuffing a rebound under Linus Ullmark’s pad and into the net with just 2.3 seconds remaining.

“They were just consistent the whole game and stuck to their game plan,” said Pinto. “They are a mature group over there and we have got to learn from that.”

Boston showed that maturity by coming out strong in the third period and never relenting. Pastrnak completed a hat trick, Jesper Boqvist scored his fifth of the season and Brazeau scored his second power play goal of the game. After putting up 23 shots in the second period Ottawa could only must four in the final frame.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 20 of the 26 shots he faced allowing two power play goals, but made a few highlight reel saves to keep the score 2-0 until the Senators could get on the board. Across the ice Ullmark stopped 30 of the 32 shots he faced allowing a single power play goal.

“We gave them scoring chances and they are a good team so when you give them chances they are going to find the back of the net,” said Thomas Chabot. “We just need to turn the page and move on quickly here.”

“Everybody on this team has got something to prove to finish out the season here.”

The Senators next game will be against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night for the Sens annual Pride game.

