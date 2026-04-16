'This is a hockey town' | A letter from Mattias Samuelsson

So, I’ve been going to this diner for about three years now. I’ll stop in there all the time – breakfast on off days and whatnot.

This one guy who works there, I see him all the time. Nice guy. He never said anything about my job. I assumed he just didn’t know I played for the Sabres.

Now I walk in there, and every time, that guy hits me with a “Great game last night!”

I’m starting to think he knew who I was this whole time, but we were so bad, he didn’t want to say anything. I think he was just disappointed.

It’s funny, we’d heard so much about this passion over the years – you know, what it would be like once we won. And I have to admit, after hearing it so much for so long, it could get tiring. Like, yeah, it will be good when we’re winning. Anywhere would.

But then we started winning and we saw it firsthand. And you realize, this place is not just anywhere. The passion here really is different than other cities.

Listen, I’m from Philly. I still watch Eagles games and get pissed at the players. Look up Trea Turner getting booed with the Phillies – that’s what I grew up with. So, I get it, what it means to be a passionate sports fan.

But this place is crazy, how much you all love hockey and coming to games and cheering and booing and chugging beers. I mean, sure, most cities probably sell out the building when their team is winning. But how many of the people in those cities actually care about the team? How many can name all the players?

I feel like here, almost every single person in KeyBank is actually passionate about this team. They’re not just at the game for something to do.