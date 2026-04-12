Benson-Norris-Doan line doing it all for Sabres

It’s often said that a productive third line is the key to success in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With teams locked in on defending the top six, the cliché goes, it falls on the third line to take advantage of their matchups and decide games.

With that in mind, the Buffalo Sabres are well equipped for playoff hockey, as they can roll out three strong offensive lines.

The trios centered by Ryan McLeod (with Jason Zucker and Jack Quinn) and Josh Norris (Zach Benson and Josh Doan) could both be considered “second” lines, with those guys seeing similar 5-on-5 ice time most games. Sunday’s practice report – the Sabres skated at KeyBank Center before flying to Chicago – focuses on the Norris line.

Norris, Benson and Doan have played 69 minutes together at 5-on-5 this season, outscoring opponents 6-2 with notable shares of shot attempts (55 percent), shots on goal (59 percent) and high-danger chances (60 percent), per Natural Stat Trick. Many nights, they’re Buffalo’s most energetic line from start to finish.

“That line has a little bit of chemistry. They’ve been going good together,” coach Lindy Ruff said.

The Sabres don’t really have a “matchup” line; Ruff trusts all four to defend tough competition, and the ice time against the likes of Nikita Kucherov backs that up. That said, the Norris line might be the best defensive forward grouping Buffalo has right now. They’ve combined for 79 takeaways this season – Doan’s 46 rank fourth leaguewide – and have the speed to turn those plays into quick offense the other way.

Norris’ goal versus Tampa Bay on Monday is a great example – they swarmed Kucherov in the neutral zone before going to work on the rush: