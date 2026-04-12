Benson-Norris-Doan line doing it all for Sabres

Call it the 2nd or 3rd line, it could be a force come playoff time.

Blue
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

It’s often said that a productive third line is the key to success in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With teams locked in on defending the top six, the cliché goes, it falls on the third line to take advantage of their matchups and decide games.

With that in mind, the Buffalo Sabres are well equipped for playoff hockey, as they can roll out three strong offensive lines.

The trios centered by Ryan McLeod (with Jason Zucker and Jack Quinn) and Josh Norris (Zach Benson and Josh Doan) could both be considered “second” lines, with those guys seeing similar 5-on-5 ice time most games. Sunday’s practice report – the Sabres skated at KeyBank Center before flying to Chicago – focuses on the Norris line.

Norris, Benson and Doan have played 69 minutes together at 5-on-5 this season, outscoring opponents 6-2 with notable shares of shot attempts (55 percent), shots on goal (59 percent) and high-danger chances (60 percent), per Natural Stat Trick. Many nights, they’re Buffalo’s most energetic line from start to finish.

“That line has a little bit of chemistry. They’ve been going good together,” coach Lindy Ruff said.

The Sabres don’t really have a “matchup” line; Ruff trusts all four to defend tough competition, and the ice time against the likes of Nikita Kucherov backs that up. That said, the Norris line might be the best defensive forward grouping Buffalo has right now. They’ve combined for 79 takeaways this season – Doan’s 46 rank fourth leaguewide – and have the speed to turn those plays into quick offense the other way.

Norris’ goal versus Tampa Bay on Monday is a great example – they swarmed Kucherov in the neutral zone before going to work on the rush:

Josh Norris gives the Sabres a 2-1 lead

“I think we’re kind of just a dog on a bone out there, all three of us,” Norris said. “… I’d say we’re frustrating to play against, and at the same time, we provide offense, too. Just a line that we really trust each other.”

And while the line is dangerous off the rush, it really thrives when cycling in the offensive zone. Three guys willing to hold onto pucks and/or drive to the net is a recipe for success, as seen on Doan’s second goal of the Thursday win over Columbus:

Josh Doan scores his 2nd of the game

“That’s part of the reason you get 25 goals, is playing with guys like that,” Doan said postgame.

“A lot of the plays have been inside the dots,” Ruff added of that goal. “It isn’t rush plays; it’s from below the goal line, or stuff that’s coming off the goal line, and they’ve done a nice job. … I think [Benson is] the type of guy that’s always around the net. We harp a lot about trying to get to the back side of the goaltender; I think he got rewarded for getting there.”

Benson is a difference maker when not scoring, but now the offense is coming, too. He’s got 12 points (5+7) in the last 14 games, and he’s up to 40 (12+28) in 63 games this season. Match that production with Doan (25+26) and Norris (11+21 in 42 games), and the Sabres have a middle-six line to feel great about with the playoffs starting next weekend.

Practice sound

Lindy Ruff - April 12, 2026

Josh Norris - April 12, 2026

Up next

The Sabres and Blackhawks face off at 8:30 p.m. EDT on Monday. MSG’s pregame coverage starts at 8.

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