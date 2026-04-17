Sabres announce schedule, tune-in info for Round 1 playoff series vs. Bruins

The NHL has announced times and dates for the Buffalo Sabres’ first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins.

All Round 1 games will be broadcast on MSG in the Sabres’ broadcast territory. Fans can stream MSG with a subscription to Fubo or the Gotham Sports App.

Round 1 radio broadcasts will be carried on WGR 550.

The series schedule is as follows:

Game 1 – Sunday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m. | KeyBank Center (MSG, ESPN)

Game 2 – Tuesday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. | KeyBank Center (MSG, ESPN)

Game 3 – Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. | TD Garden (MSG, TNT, truTV, HBO Max)

Game 4 – Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. | TD Garden (MSG, TNT, truTV, HBO Max)

Game 5 (if necessary) – Tuesday, April 28 (Time TBD) | KeyBank Center (MSG in Buffalo, national network TBD)

Game 6 (if necessary) – Friday, May 1 (Time TBD) | TD Garden (MSG in Buffalo, national network TBD)

Game 7 (if necessary) – Sunday, May 3 (Time TBD) | KeyBank Center (MSG in Buffalo, national network TBD)

Fans are invited to attend Sabrehood Block Parties, which will be held during every home playoff game. Block Parties are free and open to the public and will consist of a pregame Party in the Plaza and an in-game Watch Party at Canalside. Find more information here.