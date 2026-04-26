Sabres at Bruins - Game 4 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

BOSTON – Lindy Ruff has aimed to keep a measured, small-picture approach as he’s helped steer the Buffalo Sabres through the early stages of these 2026 playoffs.

Going on the road and responding to a frustrating Game 2 loss was one test. Now, the Sabres must brace themselves for a desperate Bruins team that will be looking for a response of their own after losing Game 3 on home ice.

“That’s the battle of the playoffs: You’ve got to be ready to put away a big win,” Ruff said.

The Sabres lead the series 2-1 entering Game 4 on Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

It will be an important swing game for both teams. For the Sabres, it’s a chance to take a commanding series lead into Game 5 back home. For the Bruins, a win would even the series and set up a best-of-three.

The puck drops at 2 p.m. Here’s everything you need to know.