Sabres at Bruins - Game 4 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres look to extend their series lead in Boston.

Game 4
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

BOSTON – Lindy Ruff has aimed to keep a measured, small-picture approach as he’s helped steer the Buffalo Sabres through the early stages of these 2026 playoffs.

Going on the road and responding to a frustrating Game 2 loss was one test. Now, the Sabres must brace themselves for a desperate Bruins team that will be looking for a response of their own after losing Game 3 on home ice.

“That’s the battle of the playoffs: You’ve got to be ready to put away a big win,” Ruff said.

The Sabres lead the series 2-1 entering Game 4 on Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

It will be an important swing game for both teams. For the Sabres, it’s a chance to take a commanding series lead into Game 5 back home. For the Bruins, a win would even the series and set up a best-of-three.

The puck drops at 2 p.m. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame/postgame shows streaming on Buffalo Sabres App)

Streaming (Buffalo broadcast market): Gotham Sports App / Fubo TV

TV (national): TNT, truTV

Streaming (national): HBO Max

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

Lineup notes

If Saturday’s practice was any indication, the Sabres are expected to dress the same lineup from their Game 3 win. Alex Lyon had the starter’s net to himself while Josh Norris remained absent with his undisclosed injury.

Buffalo will see some changes to its power-play units, namely with Noah Ostlund joining the first group on the right flank:

PP1

                    Zucker

Thompson – Tuch – Ostlund

                    Dahlin

PP2

                 Doan

Quinn – Benson – McLeod

                 Byram

The Sabres are 0-for-14 on the power play to start the series but hope to get a boost from Ostlund, who delivered a highlight-reel assist in his playoff debut in Game 3.

Below is the full projected lineup, based on Saturday’s practice and subject to change:

20260426 Projected Lineup

Series statistics

20260425 Preview Stats

Some numbers to know:

  • Owen Power and Peyton Krebs both have tallied points in each of their first three NHL playoff games. The only Sabres player to earn a point in his first four career playoff games was Danny Gare in 1975.
  • Krebs' plus-5 rating is the best mark ever by a Sabres player in their first three playoff games.
  • Buffalo has continued to receive solid play from its third defense pair of Logan Stanley and Conor Timmins. Through three games, the Sabres own 58.14 percent of shot attempts and 57.89 percent of scoring chances with the duo on the ice at 5-on-5.

Scouting the Bruins

Boston’s practice on Saturday indicated the potential for multiple lineup changes. At forward, 23-year-old winger Lukas Reichel is expected to draw into the lineup in place of rookie James Hagens.

Bruins coach Marco Sturm cited Reichel’s “high-end skill and speed” – he was a first-round draft pick in 2020 – as traits his group has been otherwise short on in this series.

While Sturm was noncommittal about changing his defense, Jordan Harris practiced on Boston’s second pair in place of Mason Lohrei, according to the Bruins’ website.

Series coverage

News Feed

Practice Report | A change on PP1; catching up with Peyton Krebs

Injuries and transactions | Norris (undisclosed) misses practice

Playoff notebook | Ruff evaluates Sabres’ series through Game 3

‘Nothing we aren’t used to’ | How Sabres’ Lyon shifted momentum in Game 3 and series

Game 3 takeaways | Ostlund ignites Sabres in playoff debut

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Bruins 1

Sabres at Bruins - Game 3 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Playoff Notebook | Lyon talks playoff mentality, Ostlund's Game 3 status and more

Takeaways from Game 2 | Another late push, potential tweaks on PP and more

At the Horn | Bruins 4 - Sabres 2

Sabres vs. Bruins - Game 2 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

'He makes life hell on the opponent' | Samuelsson established physical tone in Game 1

For Sabres, Game 1 crowd didn’t disappoint

Ruff on Game 1 win: 'The sweetest of all of them'

Sabres ride their ‘dogs’ to thrilling Game 1 comeback

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Bruins 3

Sabres vs. Bruins - Game 1 | How to watch, lineup notes, and more

Sabres announce important playoff parking and traffic information