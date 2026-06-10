Helenius named to 2025-26 AHL Top Prospects Team

The AHL All-Star had 63 points in 63 games with the Amerks.

Helenius
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

Buffalo Sabres and Rochester Americans forward Konsta Helenius was named to the 2025-26 AHL Top Prospects Team, the American Hockey League announced Wednesday.

Helenius, drafted 14th overall in 2024, dominated his second AHL season – and was named an All-Star – with 63 points (21+42) in 63 games. He was interrupted by a promotion to Buffalo in January for his nine-game NHL debut but still led the Amerks and tied for ninth in the AHL in scoring.

The 20-year-old played three games to start Rochester’s playoff series versus Toronto before rejoining the Sabres’ roster for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He finally got his chance in the second round against Montreal and scored two goals in four games, offering a glimpse of his potential in the NHL. Then, Helenius joined his native Finland at the IIHF World Championship and scored the overtime winner in the gold medal game against Switzerland.

The AHL Top Prospects Team is selected by the league’s hockey operations department and general managers, and it includes three forwards, two defensemen and one goalie. To qualify, skaters must be 22 years old or younger on AHL opening night and play in 30 or fewer NHL regular season games.

Helenius was also named to the 2024-25 team as a rookie. This year’s selections:

F – Konsta Helenius, Rochester (BUF)

F – Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Grand Rapids (DET)

F – Ilya Protas, Hershey (WAS)

D – Adam Engstrom, Laval (MTL)

D – Carter Yakemchuk, Belleville (OTT)

G – Sergei Murashov, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (PIT)

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