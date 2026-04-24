‘Nothing we aren’t used to’ | How Sabres’ Lyon shifted momentum in Game 3 and series

Clutch penalty-shot save, late PKs helped Buffalo regain series lead.

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By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

BOSTON – From training camp scrimmages to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Sabres goaltender Alex Lyon always feels some pregame jitters, and Thursday was no exception as he prepared for a pivotal Game 3 against the Boston Bruins.

“Sometimes in practice I get really nervous. That’s just part of who I am,” the nine-year veteran said. “But it’s fun, too. I’ve learned to deal with it and kind of enjoy that part a little bit and not let it deter me at all.”

Lyon was certainly undeterred in Game 3 on Thursday at TD Garden, stopping 24 of 25 shots to lead the Sabres to a 3-1 win. Buffalo now leads the best-of-seven series, 2-1.

It was Lyon’s first start since he allowed three goals in six minutes (and was pulled) on April 4 in Washington. In the three weeks since, he’d strained a muscle during a morning skate, missed the end of the regular season and made a third-period relief appearance in Tuesday’s Game 2 loss. Think back to Dec. 9 in Edmonton or Jan. 20 in Nashville, and it’s clear that the 33-year-old doesn't show rust after long layoffs.

“I think getting in for a few minutes of the last game was really helpful,” Lyon said. “Before that, it was probably two weeks since I had played, so just to get the feel of the game. And I think that set me up nicely for today.”

“Nothing we aren’t used to,” added Bowen Byram, who had a goal and an assist, of his goalie’s performance. “You come to just expect it from [Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen] and Lyon. They’ve been making huge saves for us all year and keeping us in games when we need them to.”

Lyon's best saves in Game 3 win

Lyon made nine saves in a scoreless first period, including one on a 6-on-5 Pavel Zacha one-timer and three more during the ensuing penalty kill. But his most impactful moment came midway through the second. Tanner Jeannot had recently given the Bruins a 1-0 lead, and some rotten luck – Mattias Samuelsson’s stick snapped while attempting a breakout pass – led to a desperation foul and a penalty shot being awarded to Viktor Arvidsson.

“Really dangerous player,” Lyon said of the 25-goal scorer Arvidsson. “I try not to overthink the penalty shot too much. Kind of the same situation as a shootout, and just trying to be in the moment, and that's when practice comes through. You’ve just got to trust your instincts and lean on those."

Lyon got a piece of Arvidsson’s blocker-side attempt to hold the deficit at one, and just 68 seconds later, Byram scored to pull the Sabres even.

“There’s two ways you can look at it,” coach Lindy Ruff said of the penalty shot. “It’s a big lift for us, or because of a tough break, they end up scoring and they go up 2-0. It’s just a huge momentum swing, one direction or the other.

“So, that save is probably the save of the night.”

Alex Tuch gave Buffalo the lead early in the third, but consecutive Sabres penalties meant heavy pressure in the defensive zone late in regulation. The penalty killers made some clutch steals, blocks and clears – Conor Timmins slid to disrupt one great scoring chance – and Lyon stopped five Boston shots to keep it 2-1. Noah Ostlund then capped off a great playoff debut by hustling for an empty netter with 1:24 remaining.

Alex Lyon & Alex Tuch - Apr. 23, 2026

The Boston crowd predictably jeered “Lyon” throughout the game after Buffalo fans did the same to Jeremy Swayman in Games 1 and 2. Luckily for the Sabres, though, their goalie was no stranger to hostile TD Garden playoff crowds; Lyon started the first three games of the 2023 Panthers-Bruins matchup, including a 34-save Game 2 win in Boston.

While Florida starter Sergei Bobrovsky eventually reclaimed the net and finished the upset of those record-breaking Bruins, Lyon entered this year’s series with some experience to lean on.

“Obviously (I) have a much bigger hand in this team than I did that Florida team,” Lyon said. “So, just feeling really excited and feeling really appreciative of the opportunity right now, and just really trying to enjoy every moment as much as I can. They’re so fleeting, playing NHL playoff games, so just trying to really soak everything up.”

Per Natural Stat Trick, Lyon soaked up five high-danger shots and saved 1.50 goals above expected. His strong play in net, a near-constant this season, helped the Sabres regain home-ice advantage in what should be a long series against the Bruins.

“We all know he’s [given] us everything he’s had since the start of the year,” Ruff said, “and tonight he gave us another great performance.”

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