‘Nothing we aren’t used to’ | How Sabres’ Lyon shifted momentum in Game 3 and series

BOSTON – From training camp scrimmages to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Sabres goaltender Alex Lyon always feels some pregame jitters, and Thursday was no exception as he prepared for a pivotal Game 3 against the Boston Bruins.

“Sometimes in practice I get really nervous. That’s just part of who I am,” the nine-year veteran said. “But it’s fun, too. I’ve learned to deal with it and kind of enjoy that part a little bit and not let it deter me at all.”

Lyon was certainly undeterred in Game 3 on Thursday at TD Garden, stopping 24 of 25 shots to lead the Sabres to a 3-1 win. Buffalo now leads the best-of-seven series, 2-1.

It was Lyon’s first start since he allowed three goals in six minutes (and was pulled) on April 4 in Washington. In the three weeks since, he’d strained a muscle during a morning skate, missed the end of the regular season and made a third-period relief appearance in Tuesday’s Game 2 loss. Think back to Dec. 9 in Edmonton or Jan. 20 in Nashville, and it’s clear that the 33-year-old doesn't show rust after long layoffs.

“I think getting in for a few minutes of the last game was really helpful,” Lyon said. “Before that, it was probably two weeks since I had played, so just to get the feel of the game. And I think that set me up nicely for today.”

“Nothing we aren’t used to,” added Bowen Byram, who had a goal and an assist, of his goalie’s performance. “You come to just expect it from [Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen] and Lyon. They’ve been making huge saves for us all year and keeping us in games when we need them to.”