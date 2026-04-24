Playoff notebook | Ruff evaluates Sabres’ series through Game 3

BOSTON – The Sabres have Friday off after beating the Boston Bruins, 3-1, in Game 3 on Thursday.

Buffalo holds a 2-1 lead in the first-round series after three tightly contested games. The pivotal Game 4 is 2 p.m. Sunday.

“We just played three games in five nights, highly emotional games, mentally draining. Just take it easy today,” said coach Lindy Ruff, who addressed the media Friday morning. “… Just get yourself ready for a light skate tomorrow and know that we’re in for facing one hell of a game on Sunday.”

Ruff’s experience – he’s coached more than 100 playoff games – and leadership have been on full display this week. While unhappy with Buffalo’s 4-2 loss in Game 2, he was careful to keep a straight face, publicly, and avoid directing additional pressure his players’ way.

“I didn’t want to give [the media] any more questions to ask them about what went wrong; ‘How come this was bad?’” he explained. “We’ll deal with that stuff on the inside.

“… My understanding was, let’s not get too carried away here, and know that we’ve responded when we haven’t played that well.”

Sure enough, the Sabres grinded out the Game 3 win and have plenty to be encouraged about as the series continues. Here are some notable numbers and trends from the playoffs so far.