Practice Report | A change on PP1; catching up with Peyton Krebs

Sabres.com caught up with Krebs on Saturday to discuss the series so far.

On Thursday’s game-winning assist: “Felt some pressure on me, and I saw Tuchy in the corner of my eye and just tried to lay it into space for him, take away the pressure that was on me. Great shot by Tuchy, and it’s the type of goals we need.”

On his first playoff experience: “It’s fun to be a part of that conversation to win a Stanley Cup – an opportunity to. Never had this opportunity, and it’s a lot of fun, I’m loving it, and I want to keep it going.”

On breaking through Boston’s defensive structure: “They do a good job in the neutral zone of clogging it up – and in the D zone. We’ve just got to make sure we’re confident and holding onto pucks and making those plays. A lot of times, maybe in the start of the series, we dumped it into places where we can’t get it back. And I think we’ve allowed ourselves to figure out what they’re doing, what we need to do to be successful.”

On pressuring Boston’s defensemen into turnovers: “I think we’re one of the fastest teams in the league – not only with our speed, but our puck play. And when we can get on those D, it’s not easy. … They’re not gonna be perfect every play, and they’re gonna make mistakes, and you’ve got to capitalize when they do.”

On the Sabres’ most surprising playoff beards so far: “I’ve seen people say [Zach Benson], but he started his about two months ago. I think [Michael Kesselring’s] is coming in not bad, actually; I didn’t know if he could grow one. ... Mine will be patchy, it’ll be pretty ugly, but it’ll be good.”