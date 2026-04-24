Game 3 takeaways | Ostlund ignites Sabres in playoff debut

BOSTON – Noah Ostlund admitted to feeling nervous as he felt his way through the early moments of his first career playoff game at TD Garden.

Ostlund had missed the first two games of Buffalo’s playoff run due to an upper-body injury, but he was hardly alone in his inexperience. This particular test – a playoff road game, coming off a loss – was a new one for this Sabres team at large.

Ostlund passed with flying colors, as did his team. The rookie put the Sabres on the board with a highlight-reel assist, then hustled to score an empty-net goal to win Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Bruins 3-1 on Thursday.

The Sabres lead the series 2-1 with Game 4 set for Sunday afternoon in Boston.

“I was a little bit nervous, but it was fun,” Ostlund said. “And we got the win too.”

Alex Lyon made his first start of the playoffs and made 24 saves, including a penalty shot from Viktor Arvidsson with the Sabres trailing 1-0 during the second period. Bowen Byram and Alex Tuch both scored their second goals of the playoffs.

But it was the playmaking of Ostlund that helped turn the tide after the Bruins scored first for the third time in as many games. The rookie carried the puck over the offensive blue line and head-faked as he drifted down behind the goal line, then squeezed a low-to-high pass to set up Byram’s tying goal from the other side of the net.

“Honestly, he kind of surprised me a bit there,” Byram said. “I wasn’t sure he was going to get it through to me. Unreal pass by him for sure.”

It’s the sort of playmaking Ostlund displayed throughout his rookie year, which – combined with detailed defensive play and tenacious effort – turned him into a key presence on the Sabres' roster after he’d begun the season with Rochester.

Ostlund’s assist ignited the Sabres, who took the lead on Tuch’s goal early in the third and then protected it with a pair of late penalty kills. That set the stage for Ostlund’s empty-net goal, which saw the 22-year-old race ahead of three Bruins to grab a loose puck off the end boards. He immediately spun around and shot into the empty net, between the legs of Bruins superstar David Pastrnak.

“The scouting report on Pastrnak when he’s in goal is you’ve got to go five-hole,” coach Lindy Ruff quipped postgame.

Ostlund had been out since sustaining an upper-body injury in Boston on March 25. He entered the lineup in place of Josh Norris, who is being evaluated for an injury of his own and is considered day to day.

“Jumping right in, he hasn’t played a game in a couple weeks, first-ever playoff hockey game in his rookie year,” Tuch said. “… That’s special. I mean, the hockey IQ’s off the charts. But honestly, the compete, he went in there every single shift, made a difference every single shift, and he was phenomenal tonight.”

Here’s more from the Game 3 win.