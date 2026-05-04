Round 2 preview | 4 storylines for Sabres vs. Canadiens

Home-ice advantages

KeyBank Center and Bell Centre might have been the NHL’s two loudest buildings in Round 1. The Sabres have the drum, the Canadiens have a franchise legend carry a torch, and both buildings reach max volume before the opening puck drop. But that didn’t exactly translate to results, as both teams went 1-2 in front of their fans.

The Sabres’ winning the Atlantic Division means another series with home-ice advantage, and they hope to better take advantage of that in Round 2.

“I think sometimes your home fans can drive you to maybe a crazier level of play, maybe even a reckless level of play. You’re in your own building, you want to entertain sometimes,” Ruff said. “But we need to get our home game in a better place. We know that we’re gonna have to win games in this building.”

When Buffalo last visited Montreal in January, the Sabres led 3-0 and held all the momentum before the Canadiens scored two quick ones in the second period. Ruff used his timeout to settle things down, he explained postgame, and Buffalo held on for a 4-2 win. The Sabres have proven themselves on the road, most recently winning all three in Boston, but weathering the Bell Centre playoff storm will be a new challenge.

“I don’t know if you can control it. I think you manage the puck well and don’t give them the start they want,” Ruff continued. “… It’s one of the great places to play hockey in Canada, to be there for a game, whether you’re the home team or the read team… I know I couldn’t wait, when I started my career, to play in Montreal, because of just the history of that place.”