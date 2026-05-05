Sabres announce home and away Watch Party details for Round 2

Here are the ways to watch playoffs alongside fellow members of the Sabrehood.

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By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

What’s better than watching playoff hockey with the Sabrehood?

Whether the team is at home or on the road, you can watch every Round 2 game with your fellow fans.

We’ll continue to hold Sabrehood Block Parties presented by Northtown Automotive for every home game in Round 2 and throughout the playoffs, including a Watch Party at Canalside opening two hours before puck drop.

  • Sabrehood Block Parties are free, non-ticketed events, but fans are encouraged to RSVP here

There will be multiple events to watch playoff road games – including a KeyBank Center watch party presented by Seneca Resorts & Casinos for a potential Game 6.

Here’s a full watch party schedule for Round 2:

Game 1 – Wednesday, May 6: Watch Party at Canalside

Game 2 – Friday, May 8: Watch Party at Canalside

Game 3 – Sunday, May 10: Seneca Resorts & Casinos / Sabrehood Bar Network

Game 4 – Tuesday, May 12: Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Watch Party / Sabrehood Bar Network

  • Seneca Resorts and Casinos will host a special watch party at their Buffalo Creek location (1 Fulton St, Buffalo, NY 14204). The party will feature alumni appearances, giveaways and drink specials. Attendees must be age 21 or older.

Game 5, if necessary – Thursday, May 14: Watch Party Zone at Canalside

Game 6, if necessary – Saturday, May 16: Watch Party at KeyBank Center, presented by Seneca Resorts & Casinos

Game 7, if necessary – Monday, May 18: Watch Party Zone at Canalside

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