Sabres announce home and away Watch Party details for Round 2

What’s better than watching playoff hockey with the Sabrehood?

Whether the team is at home or on the road, you can watch every Round 2 game with your fellow fans.

We’ll continue to hold Sabrehood Block Parties presented by Northtown Automotive for every home game in Round 2 and throughout the playoffs, including a Watch Party at Canalside opening two hours before puck drop.

Sabrehood Block Parties are free, non-ticketed events, but fans are encouraged to RSVP here

There will be multiple events to watch playoff road games – including a KeyBank Center watch party presented by Seneca Resorts & Casinos for a potential Game 6.

Here’s a full watch party schedule for Round 2:

Game 1 – Wednesday, May 6: Watch Party at Canalside

Game 2 – Friday, May 8: Watch Party at Canalside

Game 3 – Sunday, May 10: Seneca Resorts & Casinos / Sabrehood Bar Network

Fans can visit the Official Away Game Watch Party location at either Seneca Resorts & Casinos properties to watch the game and enjoy drink specials.

Sabrehood Bar Network locations will show the game with volume and have Labatt drink specials. Click here for a full list of establishments within the Sabrehood Bar Network.

Game 4 – Tuesday, May 12: Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Watch Party / Sabrehood Bar Network

Seneca Resorts and Casinos will host a special watch party at their Buffalo Creek location (1 Fulton St, Buffalo, NY 14204). The party will feature alumni appearances, giveaways and drink specials. Attendees must be age 21 or older.

Fans can also enjoy Labatt drink specials at Sabrehood Bar Network locations. Click here for a full list of establishments within the Sabrehood Bar Network.

Game 5, if necessary – Thursday, May 14: Watch Party Zone at Canalside

Game 6, if necessary – Saturday, May 16: Watch Party at KeyBank Center, presented by Seneca Resorts & Casinos

If the series goes to Game 6, we’ll be packing KeyBank Center to watch the game together on the video board. Tickets for the event will cost $5 and be made available once a Game 6 is deemed necessary. All proceeds will benefit the Buffalo Sabres Foundation. Sign up here to be among the first to know when tickets become available.

Game 7, if necessary – Monday, May 18: Watch Party Zone at Canalside