The Buffalo Sabres will look to bounce back quickly in their road trip finale against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Sunday.

The Sabres fell to 1-3-1 on the trip Saturday with a 4-3 loss to Florida, a game that went back and forth until Sandis Vilmanis scored the winning goal for the Panthers with 3:18 remaining in regulation.

“I think all-around we played a good game, that’s why it’s so frustrating,” Tage Thompson said. “… I thought the effort was there, the compete. Guys were physical, winning battles. We just had moments where we lapsed coverage mentally and it cost us, and those are the mistakes that we’re trying to limit and trying to get out of our game.”

Buffalo now faces another Atlantic Division rival in the Lightning, whose 10-1-0 record on home ice ranks as the best in the NHL this season.

The Sabres and Lightning previously met in Buffalo on Nov. 11, an 8-3 Tampa Bay win. The Sabres fell behind 4-0 in that game, then cut the deficit to one goal before a third-period Nikita Kucherov hat trick gave the Lightning separation.

The puck drops at 5 p.m. Here’s what you need to know.