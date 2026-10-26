Injuries and transactions | Kulich in concussion protocol

Injury report

Jiri Kulich, F (concussion protocol) – out since Oct. 23

Kulich left the Oct. 23 practice after taking a puck to the face. He's going through concussion protocol, not progressing enough yet to join the team in California. - Last updated Oct. 26

Sam Carrick, F (middle body) – out since Oct. 15

Carrick last played Oct. 15 in Toronto and was placed on injured reserve Oct. 21. He's considered day to day, per coach Lindy Ruff, and the injury could be related to what Carrick dealt with at the end of last season. - Last updated Oct. 21

Matt Grzelcyk, D (lower body) – out since Oct. 13

Grzelcyk was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 13 due to what coach Lindy Ruff described as lower-body "flare up." He is day to day. - Last updated Oct. 13

Conor Timmins, D (lower body) – out since Sept. 26

Timmins was injured in the Sept. 26 preseason finale and placed on injured reserve to open the season. He's progressing in his recovery but hasn't yet resumed practicing with the team. - Last updated Oct. 20

Alex Lyon, G (upper body) – out since Sept. 24

Lyon exited the Sept. 24 preseason game after diving for a loose puck with his glove hand. He was slated to return in Montreal on Oct. 13 but had a setback in his recovery. He's "starting to progress," per coach Lindy Ruff, but there is currently no timetable for his return. - Last updated Oct. 24