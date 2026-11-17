Buffalo Sabres fans, we’re coming to a rink near you! For the second straight year, we’re bringing fun for the whole family to rinks throughout Western New York with the Hockey Day In Buffalo: Rink Takeover Series!

The Rink Takeover series is part of the Buffalo Sabres' ongoing youth hockey initiative committed to building lasting relationships with the community, encouraging young athletes, and growing the game at every level.

The first two stops will take place on Saturday, Nov. 21 at Paddock Chevrolet Ice Arena in Tonawanda and Sunday, Dec. 6 at Hyde Park Ice Pavilion in Niagara Falls.

Stay tuned for future Rink Takeover announcements throughout this season. Last year’s tour made stops at Northtown Center, Leisure Rinks, LECOM Harborcenter and Dwyer Arena.

Interested in hosting a takeover at your local rink? Fill out the form here.

Here are the details for our first two stops:

Paddock Chevrolet Ice Arena

Where: 251 Brompton Road, Tonawanda, NY 14150

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Time: 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.

What to expect:

Sabres alumni appearances (9 – 10 a.m.)

Sabretooth appearance (9 – 10 a.m.)

Music, giveaways and more!

Personalized hockey puck station

Tim Hortons coffee and donuts (while supplies last)

Hyde Park Ice Pavilion

Where: 911 Robbins Drive, Niagara Falls, NY 14301

Date: Sunday, Dec. 6

Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

What to expect: