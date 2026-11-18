Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist, but the Buffalo Sabres dropped a back-and-forth contest 4-3 to the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

The loss extended Buffalo’s winless streak to five games (0-4-1).

The Sabres were unable to capitalize on a lopsided first period in which they generated an 8-3 edge in scoring chances, according to Stathletes. Mattias Samuelsson opened the scoring 47 seconds into the contest, but the Sabres could not add cushion to their lead.

Philadelphia answered by outshooting Buffalo 11-5 during the second period, which ended with the two teams tied 2-2.

The Sabres and Flyers traded three goals in the first six minutes of the third period: a go-ahead goal by Travis Sanheim, followed by Jiri Kulich’s tying goal for Buffalo, then the eventual game winner scored by Philadelphia’s Christian Dvorak 52 seconds later.

Alex Lyon started in goal for the third straight game and made 29 saves. His night included several point-blank stops, including two highlight-reel pad saves in the immediate aftermath of Sanheim’s go-ahead goal to open the third period.

Dvorak and Jamie Drysdale each had a goal and an assist for the Flyers. Joseph Woll made 16 saves.