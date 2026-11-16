Fubo returns to bring Sabres games on MSG to Southern Ontario

The Sabres and MSG have announced a partnership with Fubo, which will bring Sabres games on MSG Network to Southern Ontario.

Subscribers in the team’s broadcast territory will receive access to games on MSG starting on Monday, November 16 throughout the rest of the 2026-27 NHL season.

Canadian fans can purchase a Fubo subscription here.

About Fubo Canada

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) is a consumer-first live TV streaming company with the mission of delivering premium sports, news and entertainment programming through a best-in-class user experience that offers greater choice, flexibility and value. In Canada, Fubo has become the premier soccer streaming platform with local and international top-tier soccer content along with a growing offering of linear sports and entertainment channels. Subscribers can access more than 12,000 live sporting events per year and over 5,000 TV episodes and movies as VOD every month. Cord cutters can stream Fubo on mobile and connected TV devices, or on the web, at a fraction of the cost of a cable TV subscription. FuboTV Inc. is an affiliate of The Walt Disney Company.