Olen Zellweger is settling into his new home, on and off the ice.

The Sabres acquired Zellweger, 23, from the Ducks in June. So far in his fourth NHL season, the 2021 second-round pick has been a great fit on Buffalo’s blue line, with his skating skill and offensive instincts helping drive play in all three zones.

Zellweger arrived as a restricted free agent and signed a three-year contract in July, locking him up in Buffalo through 2028-29. With that in mind, Sabres.com caught up with the Alberta native to learn more about him.

Sabres.com: These Sabres have become a very tight-knit team over the last couple years. How are you fitting in?

Zellweger: I think it’s been good. Obviously, getting traded is kind of a unique thing. It’s pretty cool. You get to see a whole new team, what everyone’s like. I’m still getting to know a lot of guys.

Lots of guys are close in age, so it makes it easy to connect. I feel like there’s a lot of Western (Canadian) guys. There’s quite a few more than I had on my last team, so that’s cool.

Zach Benson, Beck Malenstyn, Peyton Krebs and Tyson Kozak, as well as coach Lindy Ruff, are all from Western Canada.

What nicknames have caught on with the guys?

Zelly. Zell. Z. That’s about all.

You’ve settled into an apartment in Buffalo. Have you gotten better at moving with each stop in your hockey career?

Yeah, definitely a little more organized. Have stuff figured out that I need and don’t necessarily need as much of. Just the basics. Just suits and all that stuff for the season.

How many suits do you own?

It’s different now that we’ve got the changed dress code, but probably 10, 12.