Rasmus Dahlin had two points during a four-goal first period and the Buffalo Sabres went on to defeat the Washington Capitals 6-3 at Capital One Arena on Thursday.

The Sabres snapped a five-game winless streak (0-4-1) with the result. They have two games remaining on their current road trip, a back-to-back set against division rivals Florida and Tampa Bay on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Buffalo had scored early in its previous game, a loss in Philadelphia, but failed to add onto its lead despite several chances. That wasn’t a problem Thursday – after Jack Quinn’s opening goal at the 5:25 mark, the Sabres added goals from Dahlin (on the power play), Beck Malenstyn, and Zach Benson before the first intermission.

Dahlin’s goal was a highlight-reel, end-to-end rush that saw the Sabres captain slice through the Washington penalty kill before burying a wrap-around attempt.

The four-goal outburst marked Buffalo’s highest-scoring first period of the season. It started with a bang off the opening faceoff, when Sam Carrick – back in the lineup after three games as a scratch – fought Capitals heavyweight Tom Wilson.

Tage Thompson added a second power-play goal in the second period. The Capitals pushed back with third-period goals scored in quick succession by Ryan Leonard and Boone Jenner, but the Sabres held on from there.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, making his first appearance since Nov. 11, made 33 saves for the victory.