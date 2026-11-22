Sam Bennett’s fourth point of the night put the Florida Panthers ahead with 3:18 remaining and the Buffalo Sabres fell 4-3 at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Following consecutive icings by the Sabres, Bennett took advantage of a tired Buffalo unit and circled the zone before placing a shot off Alex Lyon’s pad, creating the rebound for Sandis Vilmanis to score the game-winning goal.

Bennett had already scored a hat trick prior to the winning assist, accounting for all of Florida’s offense in what was a back-and-forth battle between division opponents. His third goal came shorthanded to break a 2-2 tie in the opening minute of the third period.

Jiri Kulich, Jack Quinn and Tage Thompson scored goals for the Sabres. Thompson’s goal erased a 3-2 deficit with 8:49 remaining.

Lyon made 26 saves.