WASHINGTON – Winless in their last five, falling in the standings and only halfway through a lengthy road trip, the Buffalo Sabres entered Capital One Arena on Thursday evening desperate for a spark.

Sam Carrick provided it on the opening faceoff, dropping the gloves with notorious tough guy Tom Wilson. It was Carrick’s 45th career fight, Wilson’s 99th, and their second bout versus one another. Carrick may have absorbed the better of the punches in this one, but in doing so he set the tone for a 6-3 Sabres win.

“Two teams that are in a bit of slumps right now, trying to get their teammates fired up. It was kind of a mutual, looked at each other and said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it,’” said the Sabres’ veteran forward – Washington entered on a three-game losing streak of its own.

“… Sometimes you want to start the game off the right way, let the other team know that it’s gonna be a tough battle against us, and let the boys know that we’re in for a fight tonight.”

Carrick, who’d been a healthy scratch the previous three games, gave Buffalo’s bench a thumbs up and a smile on his way to the box. Mission accomplished, albeit with some bumps and bruises.

“I think it did everything for the team,” said coach Lindy Ruff. “He just sent a message that we’ve got to get out of this slump, everybody’s got to get in the fight.”

“It takes a lot of balls to stand in there and fight one of the toughest guys in the league,” added Tage Thompson, who scored his 14th goal in the win. “… That was huge on 'Ricky to get us going there, and I loved our response right after that.”