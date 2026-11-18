The Buffalo Sabres are partnering with Child and Family Services once again for their annual Sabres Holiday Angels program, presented by Danforth.

Sabres Holiday Angels is an adopt-a-family program that allows fans to support their neighbors in need this holiday season.

Fans can sign up to adopt a family at Sabres.com/HolidayAngels. After registering, fans will receive information via email with details regarding the family they’ve been chosen to support. Information typically includes age, gender, clothing size, and interests to assist in shopping efforts.

Fans may also donate individual gifts of the donor’s choosing, in which case Child and Family Services will match the gift with a person or family in need.

Child and Family Services asks that donors leave all gifts unwrapped and note the family’s number on each gift with labels which will be provided. Gifts can be dropped off inside the main KeyBank Center entrance on Monday, Dec. 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Gifts can also be dropped off at Child and Family Services (located at 844 Delaware Ave) on weekdays from Dec. 9 to Dec. 17 from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or from 1:15 to 4:45 p.m. The drop-off window will be extended to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Additionally, fans have the option to bring wrapping paper and/or wrapping accessories to one of the drop-off locations listed above. Those who would like to participate but are unable to make it to a drop-off location may donate a gift card by mailing it directly to Child and Family Services at 844 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209.