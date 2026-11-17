The Buffalo Sabres will look to get back into the win column as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

Buffalo’s latest blemish – a 2-0 loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday – stretched the winless streak to four games. The 8-8-4 Sabres are now 1-4-1 in their last six, scoring just nine goals over that stretch.

It was goalie Jake Oettinger who did the heavy lifting in keeping Buffalo off the board on Saturday, but the Sabres are still searching for consistent offense as they tighten up their defensive game, too. Buffalo took a step in the right direction by holding Dallas to just one even-strength goal, but an 0-for-5 night on the power play took the spotlight.

“A lot of looks tonight, especially me in the third,” said forward Jack Quinn after the game. “Couldn’t solve [Oettinger], so definitely frustrating when you don’t score."

The Sabres' lineup could look a bit different on Tuesday as the team searches for a spark offensively.

“Just trying to look at getting some guys going,” coach Lindy Ruff said after Monday’s practice. “Looking at trying to get (Josh) Doan some more opportunities, some better chances 5-on-5. … We’ve got to get (Ryan) McLeod scoring. We’ve got to get (Josh) Norris scoring. We’ve got to get more guys on the board to be effective.”

Up next: the second of Buffalo’s three meetings with the Flyers. They are 2-3-2 in their last seven, the latest a 5-2 loss at home to the Edmonton Oilers. Philadelphia handed Buffalo a 3-1 loss at KeyBank Center back on Oct. 21.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 7 p.m. puck drop.