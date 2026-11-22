SUNRISE, Fla. – A back-and-forth affair at Amerant Bank Arena looked headed for overtime, but Sandis Vilmanis’ go-ahead goal with 3:18 remaining handed the Buffalo Sabres a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

That’s twice – in Florida and earlier this month against Ottawa – where Buffalo has been tied late against a divisional opponent but failed to earn a point. This time, consecutive icings kept tired Sabres defenders on the ice, and Vilmanis got free at the net front to bury the rebound off a shot from Sam Bennett (who scored a hat trick for Florida).

“It’s frustrating. We didn’t execute defensively, we got beat at net front, and the other team ends up scoring,” coach Lindy Ruff said.

“That’s two really big points for us, division game there,” added Tage Thompson, who scored his 15th goal to tie it in the third period. “Win the other night and trying to gain some traction here, and thought we played a pretty good game. … We just had moments where we lapsed coverage mentally, and it cost us. And those are the mistakes we’re trying to limit and trying to get out of our game.”

Alex Lyon made 26 saves in net for Buffalo. He’s now 0-3-1 since returning from injury last week.

“Trying to get the very elusive first win here,” the goalie said. “… You feel like you do a good job of getting it down to the end there, and it’s the goalie’s job to make a timely save.”