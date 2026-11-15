Sabres’ winless streak hits 4 with shutout in Dallas

DALLAS – A third-period push came up empty for the Buffalo Sabres, who lost 2-0 to the Dallas Stars on Saturday at American Airlines Center.

Twelve of the Sabres’ 23 total shots came in the final period as they looked for a tying goal, but they once again couldn’t get one past Jake Oettinger, the Dallas goalie who shut Buffalo out for the second time this season.

“I thought we started to win some battles – the biggest thing. We won some 50/50s. … The desperation in the faceoff circle was greater,” coach Lindy Ruff said of the third period. “We’ve just got to bury – we had four or five point-blank opportunities. You’ve got to score.”

The Stars are one of the league’s top defensive teams by most metrics, and they looked the part through 40 minutes. Buffalo managed just 11 shots, nine scoring chances and, per Stathletes, 1.08 expected goals between the first and second periods, with the only real threat coming on a Peyton Krebs and Zach Benson 2-on-1 rush.

Alex Lyon, making his second straight start off injured reserve, kept things scoreless until Dallas finally broke through with 3:37 remaining in the second. A point shot redirected off the post behind Lyon, and Jamie Benn buried the rebound into the empty net.

“I felt like they just had the puck the whole time, to be honest. We didn’t really have it,” Jack Quinn said. “They possess it really well, they’re big, they hold onto pucks, they don’t really give it back to you.”