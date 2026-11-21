In the penultimate contest of their six-game road trip, the Buffalo Sabres will visit the Atlantic Division rival Florida Panthers on Saturday evening at Amerant Bank Arena.

After an 0-4-1 stretch, Buffalo got a much-needed result in D.C. on Thursday, scoring four goals in the first period en route to a 6-3 win over the Washington Capitals.

It was a game that had a little bit of everything – from Sam Carrick’s fight off the opening faceoff, to a memorable power play performance, to Rasmus Dahlin’s brilliant coast-to-coast play and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s 34 saves.

Perhaps most importantly, the Sabres flourished on offense – something that’s been hard to come by as of late. Jack Quinn scored twice, and Buffalo added goals from Dahlin, Beck Malenstyn, Zach Benson and Tage Thompson.

“We’ve been talking about secondary scoring, and for [Malenstyn] to get one right away there, and Benson to get one,” said coach Lindy Ruff. “The opportunities have been there; it was nice to see our guys cash in.”

The Sabres don’t have much time to soak it all in, though – the win in D.C. starts a stretch of three games in four days, including Saturday’s tilt against the Panthers, the first end of a back-to-back that finishes in Tampa on Sunday.

Buffalo’s first game against the Panthers earlier this season was a 5-3 Sabres win on Oct. 12 at KeyBank Center. Florida holds a slight edge in the division standings, with 27 points to Buffalo’s 22, but has dropped its last two games.

Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.