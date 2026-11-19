The 2026-27 PWHL Takeover Tour™ is bringing regular-season action to KeyBank Center in Buffalo, which will host one of the tour's 24 games. The largest tour in league history will bring the PWHL to 19 cities across the United States and Canada, giving fans in new and returning markets the opportunity to experience the excitement of the league in person.

KeyBank Center will host the Hamilton Havoc and New York Sirens on March 14, 2027, with the game beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

Tickets will be available through a presale beginning Monday, Nov. 23, followed by the general on-sale on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. local time. A KeyBank Center presale will take place on Monday, Nov. 23 from 4 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. Fans can sign up for the official PWHL newsletter here to receive presale access information. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit the official PWHL Takeover Tour page here.

Spanning 99 days from Jan. 2 through April 10, the 2026-27 Takeover Tour will see all 12 PWHL teams compete in four games each. The tour will visit nine new markets and return to 10 cities that have previously hosted Takeover Tour games.

The first two seasons of the PWHL Takeover Tour drew a combined 323,232 fans across 25 games. The 2025-26 tour alone welcomed nearly 200,000 fans across 16 games, with more than 10,000 community members participating in clinics, open practices, autograph sessions and opportunities for individuals and families who might otherwise face financial barriers to attend games.

The tour will visit nine new markets and return to 10 cities that have previously hosted Takeover Tour games, including KeyBank Center, which hosted the Boston Fleet and the New York Sirens on Feb. 23, 2025.

“The Takeover Tour gives us the opportunity to bring the energy and excitement of PWHL games to fans beyond our home markets,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. “With 24 games across 19 cities this season, we're creating more opportunities for fans to see our players compete, returning to communities that have supported the league while introducing the PWHL to new audiences and strengthening our presence across North America. Through meaningful community engagement surrounding the games, we're inspiring the next generation of players and making hockey more accessible to communities and fans who may not otherwise have the opportunity to experience it.”

“Our goal is to continue making KeyBank Center a premier destination for unique sporting events and entertainment experiences,” said Pete Guelli, Buffalo Sabres president of business operations. “Hosting the PWHL Takeover Tour again is another opportunity to diversify our event calendar, welcome new audiences to our building and give fans across Western New York the chance to experience the league firsthand.”

D'Youville University is the presenting partner for the PWHL Takeover Tour™ game at KeyBank Center.

Media who wish the cover the PWHL Takeover Tour in person can apply for accreditation here. To view the full 2026-27 PWHL Takeover Tour™ schedule, visit thepwhl.com

Media Contact:

[email protected]

ABOUT THE PROFESSIONAL WOMEN’S HOCKEY LEAGUE (PWHL)

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional ice hockey league in North America that features the best women’s players in the world. As of the 2025-26 season, it is comprised of eight teams — Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, Seattle, Toronto, and Vancouver — with Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas, and San Jose added as the 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th teams ahead of the 2026-27 season. Launched on January 1, 2024, the PWHL has broken multiple attendance records and holds the worldwide all-time record for a women’s hockey game. The league was recognized by Sports Business Journal as the Sports Breakthrough of the Year, and ranked No. 1 in Canada for corporate reputation in both 2024 and 2025, according to the Harris Poll. Visit thepwhl.com to purchase tickets and merchandise, and subscribe to the PWHL e-newsletter for the latest updates. Follow the league on social media @thepwhlofficial.

PWHL, the PWHL Logo, and PWHL team names and logos are trademarks of the PWHL. © PWHL 2026. All Rights Reserved.