Sabres hope shuffled lines will reignite slumping offense

PHILADELPHIA – The Sabres have gone five periods without a goal, and the offense has been out of sync for longer than that.

For the season, Buffalo (8-8-4) is tied for 23rd in the NHL with 2.75 goals per game, compared to 3.45 last season. And it’s managed just six total goals during this current four-game winless streak.

Luck hasn’t exactly been on the Sabres’ side, Saturday’s 12-shot third period in Dallas being a good example – they pressured all period and created some top-notch scoring chances but couldn’t beat Stars goalie Jake Oettinger.

The Sabres are shooting just 5.7 percent during this four-game stretch, well below the 2026-27 league average of 11.4 percent.

“We had a good meeting with it yesterday; we had another meeting again today, talking about opportunities that we let slip by, that we hung onto a puck just a half a second (too long),” coach Lindy Ruff said after Monday’s practice at Xfinity Mobile Arena. “… Looking at those types of things where it’s just a little bit quicker: quicker puck movement, quicker pocket movement to finish better.”

“Long year. It’s only a couple games,” added Mattias Samuelsson. “We play 84 for a reason. A lot of hockey left to be played, so I don’t think there’s much panic or worry about it.”

Enough guys are struggling offensively, however, that Ruff showed several line changes ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Flyers.