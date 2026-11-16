Sabres hope shuffled lines will reignite slumping offense

Breaking down scoring troubles and new line combos from Monday’s practice in Philadelphia.

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By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

PHILADELPHIA – The Sabres have gone five periods without a goal, and the offense has been out of sync for longer than that.

For the season, Buffalo (8-8-4) is tied for 23rd in the NHL with 2.75 goals per game, compared to 3.45 last season. And it’s managed just six total goals during this current four-game winless streak.

Luck hasn’t exactly been on the Sabres’ side, Saturday’s 12-shot third period in Dallas being a good example – they pressured all period and created some top-notch scoring chances but couldn’t beat Stars goalie Jake Oettinger.

The Sabres are shooting just 5.7 percent during this four-game stretch, well below the 2026-27 league average of 11.4 percent.

“We had a good meeting with it yesterday; we had another meeting again today, talking about opportunities that we let slip by, that we hung onto a puck just a half a second (too long),” coach Lindy Ruff said after Monday’s practice at Xfinity Mobile Arena. “… Looking at those types of things where it’s just a little bit quicker: quicker puck movement, quicker pocket movement to finish better.”

“Long year. It’s only a couple games,” added Mattias Samuelsson. “We play 84 for a reason.  A lot of hockey left to be played, so I don’t think there’s much panic or worry about it.”

Enough guys are struggling offensively, however, that Ruff showed several line changes ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Flyers.

Practice

Lyon, Luukkonen and Ellis each rotated into the starter's net; Metsa rotated into 3rd pair.

“Just trying to look at getting some guys going,” the coach said. “Looking at trying to get Doan some more opportunities, some better chances 5-on-5. … We’ve got to get McLeod scoring. We’ve got to get Norris scoring. We’ve got to get more guys on the board to be effective.”

More analysis from Ruff:

  • Jiri Kulich, who “has played his best hockey when he’s in the middle,” is back centering a top line that excelled for stretches of the previous two seasons. Kulich has just one goal in 12 games, primarily as a winger, and just took three minor penalties in Dallas.
  • Noah Östlund has often been the only center on his line but is just 36.3 percent at the faceoff dot. Adding Ryan McLeod will make the line more viable for defensive-zone starts.

Last year’s Sabres, too, hovered around .500 for the first couple months before eventually catching fire in December. This year’s team, while urgently looking for wins, trusts it will right the ship soon enough.

“Just stay with it, stay positive,” Samuelsson said. “I think it’s a good group of guys, and we proved last year that we can do it. So, just stick with it. Don’t try to go solo or anything like that. We’ll be fine.”

Tuesday’s goalie

Alex Lyon, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Colten Ellis each rotated through the nets at practice, so it’s unclear who will start against the Flyers.

Lyon has a .909 save percentage in the last two games after returning from injury. Neither Luukkonen nor Ellis has played since last Wednesday’s 8-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

PP adjustments

Practice saw Josh Doan up with the first power-play unit, Östlund down with the second. And Rasmus Dahlin manned the right flank on PP1, while Jack Quinn worked the point. That setup, in theory, would allow for more quick puck plays and one-time shots across the unit.

“Not (certain) whether we’re going with it, but we took a look at Quinn up top,” Ruff said.

“… The power play has generated. Even last game, generated some great chances, great opportunities. We just haven’t finished, so we’re just trying to look at a way to capitalize and maybe be a little bit better.”

PP units - 11/16

 
PP1
 
 
PP2
 
 
Benson
 
 
Zucker
 
Thompson
Doan
Dahlin
McLeod/Kulich
Östlund
Norris
 
Quinn
 
 
Power
 

Practice sound

Lindy Ruff - November 16, 2026

Mattias Samuelsson - November 16, 2026

Up next

The Sabres and Flyers face off at 7 p.m. Tuesday. MSG’s pregame coverage starts at 6:30.

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