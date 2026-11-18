ARLINGTON, Va. – The Sabres got back to work Wednesday afternoon, practicing at MedStar Capitals Iceplex ahead of Thursday’s 7 p.m. game in Washington.

Buffalo (8-9-4) is coming off Tuesday’s 4-3 loss in Philadelphia, where the team dominated the first period but couldn’t extend its lead beyond 1-0. The Flyers then controlled play for the final 40 minutes and handed the Sabres their fifth consecutive loss (0-4-1).

Last December, the Sabres found themselves in a similar situation: a sub-.500 record, a frustrating losing streak and three games remaining in a six-game road trip. Then, a nailbiter of an overtime win in Edmonton sparked a 10-game winning streak and a dominant five-month run.

Coach Lindy Ruff discussed Wednesday how last year’s turnaround can apply to this team.

“I think the lesson is you’ve got to have the belief. And I think that starts with winning one game. You win one game, you can start stacking things together,” Ruff said.

“We played a great first period (in Philadelphia) – great first period that we could have easily been up three goals in the first five minutes. Our problem has been consistency throughout the game. Nothing changed, there’s no system change, there’s no nothing. Some of our puck decisions and some of our battles [weren’t] good enough in the game last night to maintain a high-enough level.”

Some of Ruff’s new lines for that game stayed together at Wednesday’s practice – like Jiri Kulich, who scored a goal, on the top line with Tage Thompson and Zach Benson.