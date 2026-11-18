“We should have just stuck with it after the first, but we didn’t,” Dahlin said. “You’ve got to be able to play a full 60 to win hockey games.”

Philadelphia’s Jamie Drysdale and Owen Tippett both scored in the second; Thompson got his 13th for the Sabres in between. On Tippett’s goal, which tied it 2-2, Buffalo failed to clear a bouncing puck over the defensive blue line, and it rolled all the way to the uncovered Flyers forward at the net front.

Travis Sanheim gave the Flyers their first lead just 29 seconds into the third period. Buffalo took control of the puck in the defensive zone at 4-on-4, but two failed breakout attempts led to trouble.

“We made a decision to put it in the middle of the ice, and it cost us dearly,” Ruff said.

Jiri Kulich, promoted to the top line for this game, tied it for the Sabres, one-timing a Thompson feed past Woll for his second goal of the season and first since Oct. 3.

“I really feel like he’s still getting his feet under him. But any time you’re producing, it gives you that little jolt, that little bit of confidence,” Thompson said of Kulich, whose late-October concussion added to a run of bad health breaks. “He’s a guy that we need going. He’s a guy that we believe can score a lot for us and produce offense for us, and I think tonight could be a building block for that.”

Any team-wide boost from Kulich’s goal was short-lived, though, as Christian Dvorak restored the Philly lead 51 seconds later. Alex Lyon made some excellent saves in his third straight start for the Sabres, but he allowed Dvorak’s wide-angle rush shot through the far side – that proved to be the game winner.

Lyon finished with 29 saves on 33 shots.

Three tough matchups remain on this road trip, and this 0-4-1 skid has dropped the Sabres seven points behind the Eastern Conference playoff pace. Tuesday was Game 21: the quarter mark of the regular season. There’s time for a turnaround, but Buffalo needs to begin playing consistent, winning hockey soon.

“Desperation and urgency,” Thompson said. “There’s no way out of it except through it. You’ve just got to dig yourself out of it. You can’t look for excuses or wait for something to change. I think it’s just got to be us imposing our will on the game. I think tonight, the fire we had in the first was great. That’s just something we need for the full 60.

“Teams are gonna push back, and they’re gonna give us a response after we came at them like that, and tonight, I felt like we kind of just folded. Didn’t feel like we had the same jam that we’ve had early in the season when we’ve been trailing. That could be because we’ve lost a few in a row now, and maybe there’s some negativity starting to creep in. We’ve got to get that out of here, and I think it just starts with imposing your will. Each guy just finding ways to be better and not looking for excuses.”