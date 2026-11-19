The Buffalo Sabres will look to right the ship on their six-game road trip when they visit the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Thursday.

The Sabres are winless in their last five games (0-4-1), including the first three games of their current road trip.

They’re coming off a 4-3 loss in Philadelphia in which they took the lead in the opening minute but could not otherwise capitalize on a wealth of first-period scoring chances.

“We played a great first period (in Philadelphia) – great first period that we could have easily been up three goals in the first five minutes,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “Our problem has been consistency throughout the game. Nothing changed, there’s no system change, there’s no nothing. Some of our puck decisions and some of our battles [weren’t] good enough in the game (Tuesday) to maintain a high-enough level.”

Washington finds itself in a similar situation, having lost its last three games. The Sabres and Capitals are tied with 20 points (though the Capitals have two fewer games played), both looking to inch back toward the wild card picture.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know.