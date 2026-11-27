The Buffalo Sabres will look to bookend Thanksgiving with a pair of wins when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center on Friday.

The Sabres are coming off a 5-1 victory over the New York Rangers at home on Wednesday, their third win in their last four games. Five different players scored goals while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 29 saves to continue his strong run in net.

Perhaps most importantly, the Sabres took a step toward establishing the type of home-ice identity they wish to carry through the rest of the season.

“A better home team is being a really a frustrating defensive team to play against. Don't give up opportunities, (and) when you get good opportunities, take advantage of it and put in the back of your net,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “I thought right off the start, even that whole first period, we didn't give up a lot. … There's a lot to like about what we were doing offensively and defensively.”

With another long road trip looming – the team heads to Western Canada to face Edmonton on Monday – the Sabres have a chance to pick up two more points at home against the Penguins, who are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings amid a five-game losing streak.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. Here’s what you need to know.