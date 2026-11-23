TAMPA, Fla. – Depth scoring hasn’t been a strength for the Sabres this season. It hasn't always needed to be.

The usual suspects, Tage Thompson and Jack Quinn, led the way in a three-goal second period as Buffalo (10-10-4) beat the Tampa Bay Lightning, 6-2, on Sunday at Benchmark International Arena.

Thompson and Quinn have now scored in four and three straight games, respectively, and together they’ve accounted for 30 of the Sabres’ 73 total goals this season (41 percent). But in this latest win, Jiri Kulich, Noah Östlund and Zach Benson also got in on the scoring fun.

“They’ve been trying to keep us above water,” coach Lindy Ruff said, “and now it looks like we’ve got some other pieces that are finally starting to put the puck in the back of the net.”

Sunday’s second period began in a 1-1 tie, but Quinn quickly put Buffalo ahead. Östlund banked a breakout pass off the boards to launch a 2-on-1 rush, and Quinn beat goalie Dennis Hildeby cleanly with a far-side shot. It’s not even Thanksgiving, and Quinn (13 goals) is already racing toward his career-high 20 from last season.

“He’s great. Try to give him the puck as much as possible, and there’s always a chance it goes into the net,” said Östlund, who’s been a constant as Quinn’s linemate this season.