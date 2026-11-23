Tage Thompson and Jack Quinn extended their respective goal-scoring streaks to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Sunday.

Thompson scored a pair of goals, including the Sabres’ first 5-on-3 goal of the season, to extend his streak to four games. He’s scored in six of Buffalo’s last seven games, upping his team-leading total to 17 (and putting him on pace for 59 goals in 84 games).

Quinn has scored goals in three straight games and has 13 on the season, already just seven shy of the career-high 20 he scored last season.

Zach Benson also extended his point streak to four games with a pair of assists and an empty-net goal. His 17 assists this season lead Buffalo this season.

It was a rebound performance for the Sabres, who were less than 24 hours removed from a disappointing loss in Florida. Jiri Kulich – coming off a goal and a season-high nine scoring chances against the Panthers – put the Sabres on the board early and they never trailed.

Noah Östlund also scored, a prompt response after Tampa Bay cut into Buffalo’s three-goal lead early in the third period.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 29 saves for his 100th NHL win. He’s the seventh goaltender to win 100 games with the Sabres.