The Buffalo Sabres are proud to support the Western New York community this holiday season through “The Thanksgiving Helping” event, presented by Tops Friendly Markets.

The event will welcome 250 local families to KeyBank Center to receive a Thanksgiving meal courtesy of the Buffalo Sabres Foundation. Select Sabres players and alumni will assist in bagging meals and carrying them out to vehicles.

The individuals were identified by the Resource Council of WNY, an organization that exists to “empower youth, adults, and families by providing access to programs and services that strengthen, uplift, and enrich our Buffalo community.” Learn more about their mission here.

The Buffalo Sabres Foundation will also be donating $10,000 each to FeedMore WNY and the Buffalo City Mission.

“The Thanksgiving Helping” is being introduced in lieu of the Sabres Foundation’s “Turkeys for Tickets” event, which is not being held this season due to limited ticket availability.

Other Sabres partners participating in The Thanksgiving Helping include Coca-Cola, Highmark, and La Nova, all of whom will be on hand at KeyBank Center along with Tops to give away items to selected participants.