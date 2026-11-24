Ask Daxon Rudolph what his ‘welcome to college hockey’ moment is, and it might not be what you’d think.

Two months into his freshman year at the University of Denver, Buffalo’s fourth overall pick can’t seem to stop scoring. Rudloph has eight goals and 15 points (both team-highs) playing for the reigning national champions. In the notoriously tough National Collegiate Hockey Conference, he’s facing 23- and 24-year-olds on any given night. He claimed the right side on the Pioneers’ top defensive pair and never looked back, shutting down opposing teams’ top forwards every night.

None of that phases him, though.

Rudolph’s welcome to college hockey moment? Taking a business calculus quiz on a Friday morning gameday, turning it in and rushing to the rink just in time for morning skate.

“Didn't have to do that in junior,” Rudolph said with a laugh. “That’s probably the welcome to college hockey.”

Rudolph is smart. It’s evident both is his favorite subject – math – and in what his college coach, David Carle, says about him.

“You see the goals and the point totals he’s scored and ‘fourth overall,’” Carle said. “He wants to contribute offensively, but he’s a smart person. He understands that the better he defends, the more he can have the puck, the more he can do the fun things, the more his team's going to win, and he really relishes the opportunity to improve at his game.”

If there’s anyone to trust in conversations about development and winning, it’s Carle. Since being named head coach at Denver, his alma mater, in 2018, Carle has claimed three national championships and is the youngest NCAA head coach ever to win multiple titles.

Denver, as proclaimed by ESPN’s John Buccigross, is “the standard.” When Rudolph pledged his commitment this past spring, he was signing up to win – the Pioneers have been to 21 Frozen Fours as a program, including four in the last five seasons and seven in the last 10. No NCAA hockey team has more national titles (11) than Denver.

Rudolph would be kidding himself if that didn’t entice him when exploring all his college hockey options – it’s the “biggest thing,” he said.

But what also makes Denver such an appealing spot for the Sabres’ blue-chip prospect is the school’s long lineage of dominant defensemen: Zeev Buium (Vancouver), for one, played two seasons at Denver and won a national championship. And just last season, Hobey Baker finalist Eric Pohlkamp (San Jose) and Boston Buckberger (Cleveland/Columbus) combined for 69 points.

Per College Hockey News, a Denver defenseman has finished top five on the team in scoring in 23 of the last 24 seasons, including eight seasons where multiple D-men finished in the top five.

Last year, Denver got 42 goals from defensemen. The year before that, 40. No other college hockey team threatens those numbers.

“We have really good forwards, but I would tell you it seems like we've had more success in landing the really high-end defensemen,” Carle said. “It feels like Denver's always had (one). … And stylistically, we believe that we're more dangerous with five guys in the attack.”

It might be too early to compare him to some of Denver’s pristine alumni defensemen, but it’s easy to recognize Rudolph’s potential.

“What can he grow into? I mean, the sky's the limit,” Carle said. “He's very coachable and engaging, and wants to improve and get better, and he wants to win. He’s got a ton of those intangibles checked off the list, in the boxes.”

As for the first 14 games of his collegiate career, Rudolph’s numbers (8+7) have been a lot of the talk, and rightfully so. He had a five-game goal streak during which he racked up eight points (6+2), and his 15 points rank third among all NCAA blueliners (first among freshmen defensemen).

“He’s gone viral,” as the Sabres’ director of player development, Tim Kennedy, put it best.

But those watching Rudolph night in and night out aren’t just noticing his knack for finishing on the power play, or his overtime winner – and “forks down” celebration – against Arizona State.