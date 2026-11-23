It’s become one of our favorite Sabres traditions: Fans attending our game before Thanksgiving receive a special item to bestow upon their dinner table.

First, there was the butter dish. Then, the gravy boat.

Now, we give you the Sabres Salt and Pepper Shakers.

All fans in attendance for our Thanksgiving Eve Celebration presented by Tops against the New York Rangers this Wednesday, will receive a commemorative salt and pepper shaker set depicting the Sabres’ blue and black jerseys.

But that’s not all. Thanksgiving Eve will also feature a variety of special concession items, special merchandise and more.

Find the details below.