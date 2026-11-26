Rasmus Dahlin opened the scoring 17 seconds into the contest and the Buffalo Sabres went on the beat the New York Rangers 5-1 at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

The Sabres held the 1-0 lead following Dahlin’s goal until early in the first period, when Josh Norris and Zach Benson scored 33 seconds apart to give Buffalo control of the game. Dahlin assisted on Benson’s goal for a two-point performance.

Jack Quinn scored in the third period to extend his goal streak to a career-best four games, then Jiri Kulich added a fifth goal for his second point of the night. Kulich has scored goals in four of the last five games.

Benson (1+1) and Tage Thompson (0+2) also had multi-point nights to extend their respective points streaks to five games.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 29 saves for his fifth win in his last six starts.

The Sabres have now won three of their last four games. Their two-game homestand concludes Friday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins.