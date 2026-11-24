Konsta Helenius was back on the ice with the Buffalo Sabres for practice on Tuesday, a step forward in his recovery from an upper-body injury.

Though he donned a red non-contact jersey, it was the rookie’s first session with the team since he sustained his injury on a hit from San Jose Sharks defenseman Jacob Trouba on Oct. 27. Helenius finished that game but has missed the 12 contests since.

Coach Lindy Ruff did not have a timetable on Helenius’ return to game action, but the forward felt the first practice went well.

“It felt really good,” Helenius said. “I didn’t take any contact, but I’ll try to do that tomorrow or the next day. So, I think it’s close. Feels good.”

Helenius was trending upward at the time of his injury. He had an assist in the game against the Sharks and he felt he played well that night after what he described as an “average” start to his rookie campaign.

“It was bad timing,” Helenius said. “I just started to get back on my level and do my stuff there.”

Where Helenius will slot in once he’s ready for games remains to be seen. The Sabres have 12 healthy forwards (not counting Tyson Kozak, who missed practice Tuesday and is day to day). The option exists to let Helenius – still only 20 years old – get back up to speed with AHL Rochester, where he’d play big minutes as a key forward.

Ruff was asked about that possibility after practice.

“It’s not always the best option, you know, sometimes when you’re used to being up here,” Ruff said. “Mentally you’ve got to wrap your arms around going back and playing in the American League. But a lot of times it’s a great option to get big ice time and get your feet back underneath you that I believe in, but I don’t know ultimately if it works for every player you send down.”

Here’s more from Tuesday’s practice.