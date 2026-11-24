KeyBank Center was bustling on Tuesday – though not with cheering fans and Buffalo Sabres hockey, but with hundreds of Western New York families, local community members and Sabres staff and players.

All were united in one place for the inception of “The Thanksgiving Helping,” presented by Tops Friendly Markets, the Buffalo Sabres’ Official and Exclusive Grocer. The team welcomes 250 local families who were provided transportation to KeyBank Center and received Thanksgiving meals and other goodies, thanks to the Buffalo Sabres Foundation.

“Today is an incredible event,” said Jake Vernon, Buffalo Sabres chief commercial officer. “We're going to be able to provide 250 families from the Resource Council of Western New York with a full Thanksgiving meal – turkey, potatoes, all the fixings. … This time of year, giving back to our community is such a key piece of what we both do and how we how we really impact the community.”

“Giving back to the community is so important to us at Tops and the Buffalo Sabres … we share that value,” added Ron Ferri, president of Tops Family Markets. “And today, being able to deliver meals to people in need during Thanksgiving is something that's so important to both of us.”

The 250 families were identified by the Resource Council of WNY. Led by president and CEO Catherine Roberts, the organization is “an essential community hub on the East side of Buffalo” that “provides programs, services and resources to help meet the needs of underserved communities.”

Sporting a wide smile and a Sabres crest on her shirt, Roberts explained that this event was spearheaded by Rich Jureller, president of the Buffalo Sabres Foundation and VP of community relations, who is also the board chair of the Resource Council.

“We couldn't be more honored,” Roberts said. “This is just such a wonderful treat, and not only are they providing the food for Thanksgiving, but they provided transportation as well for our residents to make it down here today, so we're just thrilled that that they chose us.”

Those receiving meals had grins on their faces as they were welcomed into KeyBank Center by Sabres employees, alumni and players – and Sabretooth.

“They were so excited, let me tell you,” Roberts said. “They arrived early, they called friends. This is such a major experience for them to be able to come down to the arena to meet some of the players, to be treated like royalty during the day.”

Among those helping pack bagged meals and transport them out of the building were current Sabres players, including Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson, Jiri Kulich, Colten Ellis, Zach Metsa, Tyson Kozak and Beck Malenstyn.

For Dahlin, a Swede who has since embraced the Thanksgiving season since arriving in Buffalo eight years ago, said an event like this one is “the least we can do.”

“It's a meaningful day. You see how many happy people we can bring in,” Dahlin said. “It’s important for us to give back. … This is my home. I've created so many good friendships in the city and all of a Buffalo. I wouldn't be where I am without it.”

In addition to Tops, the Sabres enlisted the help of additional partners at this year’s Thanksgiving Helping, including Coca-Cola, Highmark and La Nova.

The event was just the latest example of the longstanding relationship between the Buffalo Sabres and Tops Friendly Markets, after a five-year extension of the partnership back in September.

“The reason we feel (is) so important about partnering with the Sabres is we're both hometown teams,” Ferri said. “We're right here in Western New York. We have over 6,000 employees in the Western New York area. Our headquarters is here. Our distribution center is here, and the Buffalo Sabres is a hometown team as well, too. We both have shared values with giving back to the community that has given so much to both of us.”

Roberts leaned back to behold what was in front of her: the hundreds of bags packed to the handles with food, people leaving with smiles on their faces and a meal they’ll get to enjoy for the holiday.

And, a couple of players posing for a picture with a family.

“These are the experiences that leave long-lasting memories that they cherish,” she said. “They’ll say, ‘I remember when.’ And we're just so thrilled that you guys were able to do all of this for them, because they really deserve it. They really do.”