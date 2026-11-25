Two weeks since the last hockey game at KeyBank Center, the Buffalo Sabres are returning to their home barn to take on the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

Buffalo had a day off and a practice following their demanding road trip spanning 11 days and six cities. The roaring KeyBank Center crowd will be welcome noise for the Sabres, who went 2-3-1 on their longest road trip of the year and sit at 10-10-4 just past the quarter mark of the season.

“It’s really important. There’s nobody that’s happy with our home record,” said coach Lindy Ruff, referencing Buffalo’s 4-6-0 home record. “I’m not happy with the way we’ve played at home. Could it be better? It could. We’ve left a lot of plays out there. We’ve spent a lot of time talking about you play a great first period but don’t score.

“I’d like to see us get rewarded for putting together real good offensive shifts and at the same time playing really good away from the puck where you give yourself a chance to win.”

Four of the five points Buffalo collected on the trip came in the last three games, which Ruff noted were the best performances of the six-game stretch. In those games, Buffalo outscored its opponents, 15-9, and got contributions from both the usual suspects of late (Tage Thompson, Jack Quinn) and others looking to heat up more (Zach Benson, Jiri Kulich, Noah Östlund.

“I thought we played our best hockey, really, the last three games,” Ruff said after Sunday’s 6-2 over the Tampa Bay Lightning. “Offensively, we’re starting to click. Defensively, playing a stronger game. Special teams has been better. It makes for winning hockey.”

All fans in attendance at KeyBank Center for Wednesday’s Thanksgiving Eve Celebration presented by Tops will receive special Sabres salt and pepper shakers. **Get your tickets while they’re still available.** There will be also be special Thanksgiving concession items and in-arena activations.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.