There was hardly enough time to take a seat before Mötley Crüe’s “Kickstart My Heart” began bellowing from the KeyBank Center loudspeakers.

Sabres fans can thank Rasmus Dahlin for that. He got up on the rush on the very first shift of the game, collected a pass from Jiri Kulich in the high slot and picked his corner on goalie Joonas Korpisalo – all just 17 seconds into the game.

“We came out flying,” Dahlin said, “and then we kept going for 60. … It was a great game.”

The Buffalo Sabres used Dahlin’s early goal and never looked back, cruising to a 5-1 win over the New York Rangers on Thanksgiving Eve. Dahlin – on the ice for three of Buffalo’s goals – was one of the five different goal scorers and amongst the four Sabres with multi-point games.

Dahlin’s success was just a slice of the strong (and timely) performances by key Sabres – Jiri Kulich scored his fourth goal in five games, each member of the third line ended multi-game point droughts and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen quietly picked up his fifth win in six starts.

“I think we're just playing confident right now,” Luukkonen said after his 101st NHL win. “And I think guys like (Dahlin), (Quinn) and Tommer for sure are like telling leading the way. So, it's fun to see."

The Sabres, of late, haven’t had many issues with their starts – even in recent losses, including their brief mid-November skid. What’s been missing, though, are results from those strong starts.

Dahlin’s goal, if nothing else, allowed the Sabres to drop their shoulders and just play. From then on, Buffalo outskated New York up and down the sheet.

“I think we're playing faster,” said coach Lindy Ruff. “I think we know we're going a certain direction. We know we're going to get there in a hurry, and if you trust it's going to get there, you can build speed in the game.”

And if all that was not enough for Buffalo, finally breaking through at KeyBank Center made the win even more satisfying. The Sabres weren’t happy with their 4-6-0 home record entering Wednesday’s game – Ruff mentioned he and the team talked “at length” about improving at home.

And that they did.

“A better home team is being a really a frustrating defensive team to play against. Don't give up opportunities, (and) when you get good opportunities, take advantage of it and put in the back of your net,” Ruff said. “I thought right off the start, even that whole first period, we didn't give up a lot. … There's a lot to like about what we were doing offensively and defensively.”

Here’s more from Wednesday’s win.