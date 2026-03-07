Sabres vs. Predators | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres, riding a five-game winning streak and tied for the Atlantic Division lead, take on the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center.

It’s taken a different look from night-to-night, but the common theme with these Sabres has been wins. On Thursday in Pittsburgh, they scored twice shorthanded and once on the power play to beat the Penguins 5-1, extending their road point streak to 10 games.

Now, Buffalo begins a five-game homestand, and if recent crowds are any indication, KeyBank Center should have a playoff feel as the team marches toward its first appearance since 2011. Wherever they’re playing, the Sabres are confident and just having a good time.

“The most fun I’ve ever had playing hockey,” Josh Norris said. “… It’s such a fun group and authentic and just guys being themselves, really. You can’t really ask for much more.”

“Not trying to get too high or too low,” added Ryan McLeod, “but definitely enjoying it.”

Reinforcements will help, too. Before Friday’s deadline, the Sabres acquired forwards Tanner Pearson and Sam Carrick and defensemen Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn without subtracting from their recent lineup.

Here’s what you need to know before Saturday evening’s puck drop.