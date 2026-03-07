Sabres vs. Predators | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

With the trade deadline in the books, Buffalo returns home seeking a 6th straight win.

March 7
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres, riding a five-game winning streak and tied for the Atlantic Division lead, take on the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center.

It’s taken a different look from night-to-night, but the common theme with these Sabres has been wins. On Thursday in Pittsburgh, they scored twice shorthanded and once on the power play to beat the Penguins 5-1, extending their road point streak to 10 games.

Now, Buffalo begins a five-game homestand, and if recent crowds are any indication, KeyBank Center should have a playoff feel as the team marches toward its first appearance since 2011. Wherever they’re playing, the Sabres are confident and just having a good time.

“The most fun I’ve ever had playing hockey,” Josh Norris said. “… It’s such a fun group and authentic and just guys being themselves, really. You can’t really ask for much more.”

“Not trying to get too high or too low,” added Ryan McLeod, “but definitely enjoying it.”

Reinforcements will help, too. Before Friday’s deadline, the Sabres acquired forwards Tanner Pearson and Sam Carrick and defensemen Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn without subtracting from their recent lineup.

Here’s what you need to know before Saturday evening’s puck drop.

How to watch

TV (Sabres broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 5 p.m.)

Streaming: Gotham Sports App, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

The Sabres have alternated goalies during their winning streak, and that’s expected to continue with Alex Lyon starting. He’s got a .931 save percentage in two wins since the Olympic break, and he beat Nashville in January with 31 saves.

Carrick is the one acquisition who could make his Sabres debut Saturday; check back during 5 p.m. warmups for the full projected lineup.

Practice

Trade deadline recap

Notable numbers

  • With an assist Thursday, Tage Thompson extended his point streak to a career-best nine games (5+5). It’s the longest streak by a Sabre since Jeff Skinner (10 games) in 2022-23.
  • Norris has five points (3+2) in five games since returning from injury. Buffalo is now 18-6-0 with him in the lineup.
  • Owen Power has a goal in back-to-back games for the second time in his career (3 games, Jan. 2023). Thursday was his first multi-point game of the season.
  • Buffalo leads the NHL with a .920 save percentage since Dec. 9. Seattle is second during that span at .910.
  • With two shorthanded goals Thursday, Buffalo now leads the NHL with nine this season. The penalty kill is 14-for-15 (93.3%) since the break.

Scouting the Predators

Game Preview - Blue & Gold

Nashville helped the Sabres by beating Boston in regulation on Thursday. At 64 points, the Predators are still contending for a Western Conference wild card spot, but they traded away some depth pieces before the deadline: forwards Michael Bunting, Cole Smith and Michael McCarron, and defenseman Nick Blankenburg.

Steven Stamkos stayed put despite trade rumors. This is his 10th season with 30 or more goals, and his one-timer can still cause problems if the Sabres give him space.

The Sabres won that January matchup in Nashville 5-3 thanks to a first-period outburst from rookies Noah Ostlund and Konsta Helenius. Helenius has since returned to Rochester.

